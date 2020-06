Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

SPACIOUS 2 STORY WITH INCREDIBLE CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! Wonderful Family Home!!! Main Level Family Room Is Open To Exceptional Kitchen And Has Walk-Out to Deck. Amenities Include: Formal Living And Dining Rooms W/Vaulted Ceilings; Open Staircase To Upper Level; Large Second Family Room In Walk-Out Basement; Hardwood Flooring In Kitchen And Entry; Central Air Conditioning; Three Bedrooms On Upper Level And Two In The Basement; AND Located In District 12/Cheyenne Mountain School District!!!