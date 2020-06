Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This a gorgeous ranch model home with views of the city & mountains, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a flag lot. Top quality fixtures with wood floors, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas range top, granite counter tops. This amazing home has an open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining inside & out. A MUST SEE!!