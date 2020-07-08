All apartments in Centennial
9045 East Phillips Drive - 1

9045 East Phillips Drive · (720) 573-1008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9045 East Phillips Drive, Centennial, CO 80112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Town Home with Stunning Kitchen near Park Meadows Mall!
Two Master Suites Upstairs!

AVAILABILITY DATE: August 3, 2020 with flexible start dates
PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog or cat permitted with size and breed approval

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet space!
* 2 master bedrooms! One with 5-piece bath with soaker tub and walk-in closet.
* Hardwood floors on main level
* Gas fireplace
* Great location in complex near pond and park
* Near Park Meadows Mall, convenient access to shopping, dining and more!
* Attached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: HOA covered

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 have any available units?
9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 have?
Some of 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9045 East Phillips Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
