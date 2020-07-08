9045 East Phillips Drive - 1

Amenities
Gorgeous Town Home with Stunning Kitchen near Park Meadows Mall!
Two Master Suites Upstairs!
AVAILABILITY DATE: August 3, 2020 with flexible start dates
PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog or cat permitted with size and breed approval
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet space!
* 2 master bedrooms! One with 5-piece bath with soaker tub and walk-in closet.
* Hardwood floors on main level
* Gas fireplace
* Great location in complex near pond and park
* Near Park Meadows Mall, convenient access to shopping, dining and more!
* Attached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: HOA covered
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*