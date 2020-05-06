All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 8239 South Fillmore Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
8239 South Fillmore Circle
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:32 PM

8239 South Fillmore Circle

8239 South Fillmore Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8239 South Fillmore Circle, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1383281.

This lovely 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome has a total of 1064 square feet of living space.

The main level has nice hardwood floors and a cozy wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Walk out onto the sunny deck and relax outside or in the fenced back area with views of the open space behind. The kitchen is complete with appliances, including a fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Upstairs, you'll find both bedrooms and the full bath. Other great amenities include AC, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer in the unit. Parking includes a 1-car attached garage and 1 off-street visitor parking space. Enjoy the sun this summer at the community pool!

Located near University Blvd and 470, this townhome offers easy access to everything you need! Shopping at the Streets of Southglenn are just minutes away, as well as Target and King Soopers. Spend time outdoors at Arapahoe Park just a few blocks away or head down C-470 towards Chatfield State Park. Littleton Adventist Hospital is just a short distance away. Nearby schools include Arapahoe Highschool.

2 dogs are welcome upon approval and and a pet deposit.

Water, sewer, trash, recycling and snow removal are included in the rent!

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1383281.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8239 South Fillmore Circle have any available units?
8239 South Fillmore Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8239 South Fillmore Circle have?
Some of 8239 South Fillmore Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8239 South Fillmore Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8239 South Fillmore Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8239 South Fillmore Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8239 South Fillmore Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8239 South Fillmore Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8239 South Fillmore Circle offers parking.
Does 8239 South Fillmore Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8239 South Fillmore Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8239 South Fillmore Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8239 South Fillmore Circle has a pool.
Does 8239 South Fillmore Circle have accessible units?
No, 8239 South Fillmore Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8239 South Fillmore Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8239 South Fillmore Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8239 South Fillmore Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8239 South Fillmore Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs