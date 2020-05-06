8239 South Fillmore Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking cats allowed

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1383281.



This lovely 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome has a total of 1064 square feet of living space.



The main level has nice hardwood floors and a cozy wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Walk out onto the sunny deck and relax outside or in the fenced back area with views of the open space behind. The kitchen is complete with appliances, including a fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Upstairs, you'll find both bedrooms and the full bath. Other great amenities include AC, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer in the unit. Parking includes a 1-car attached garage and 1 off-street visitor parking space. Enjoy the sun this summer at the community pool!



Located near University Blvd and 470, this townhome offers easy access to everything you need! Shopping at the Streets of Southglenn are just minutes away, as well as Target and King Soopers. Spend time outdoors at Arapahoe Park just a few blocks away or head down C-470 towards Chatfield State Park. Littleton Adventist Hospital is just a short distance away. Nearby schools include Arapahoe Highschool.



2 dogs are welcome upon approval and and a pet deposit.



Water, sewer, trash, recycling and snow removal are included in the rent!



