Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center courtyard e-payments game room guest suite key fob access lobby online portal putting green smoke-free community

Convenient living is yours when you rent at The Portola at Southglenn Apartments in Centennial, Colorado. Situated above cafes, restaurants and designer boutiques, The Portola at Southglenn is a community of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly renovated features and beautiful Mountain and Downtown views. Our floorplans come in 3 unique interiors styles with renovated units featuring upgraded cabinetry, fixtures, countertops, farmhouse sinks, and new wood-style flooring. Step outside your apartment and experience all the shopping, dining and entertainment that the Streets of Southglenn have to offer. No matter what you are in the mood for – whether you are craving a wood-fired pizza, an evening at the movie theater or a relaxing day by the pool – you can find it at The Portola at Southglenn Apartments in Centennial, located fifteen minutes from the Denver Tech Center and Littleton, Colorado