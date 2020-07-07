7986 S. Vincennes Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a12ab300a5 ---- Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in a nice neighborhood that is 1748 square feet features a wood burning fireplace, basement, hard wood flooring and private yard for great entertainment. This property comes with all major appliances including washer and dryer. This home has Central A/C, wood burning fire place and attached 2 car garage. 1 pet under 40 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace