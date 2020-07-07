All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7942 E. Briarwood Blvd.

7942 East Briarwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7942 East Briarwood Boulevard, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8cf7910001 ----
Nice 3 bedroom 3 bath with garage and large yard. Open kitchen with a open living space including fireplace. Dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove included.

No Pets.

This property is a non-smoking property.

We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee.

The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification.

Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

2 Car Garage
Central A/C
Washer/Dryer Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. have any available units?
7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. have?
Some of 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. offers parking.
Does 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. have a pool?
No, 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. have accessible units?
Yes, 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. has accessible units.
Does 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7942 E. Briarwood Blvd. has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
