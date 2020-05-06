7315 S Dexter St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning home in Nob Hill. Completely renovated from top to bottom. New kitchen with slab granite, new appliances, and new cabinets. Hardwood floors everywhere, no carpet! New paint, new bathrooms, new everything! Enjoy a big backyard with a great view of the mountains. The back yard is adjacent to a park and playground. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and great layout. Lots of space for toys in the attached two car garage.

Conveniently located near I-25 and C-470 it's a quick commute anywhere. Walking distance from parks, trails, restaurants, and shops. Walking distance to the Streets at South Glenn, South Suburban golf course and Lifetime gym Centennial.



Pets acceptable with additional fee/deposit. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.