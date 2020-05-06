All apartments in Centennial
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:54 PM

7315 S Dexter St

7315 S Dexter St · No Longer Available
Location

7315 S Dexter St, Centennial, CO 80122
Ridgeview Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning home in Nob Hill.  Completely renovated from top to bottom.  New kitchen with slab granite, new appliances, and new cabinets.  Hardwood floors everywhere, no carpet!  New paint, new bathrooms, new everything!  Enjoy a big backyard with a great view of the mountains. The back yard is adjacent to a park and playground.  Open floor plan with lots of natural light and great layout.  Lots of space for toys in the attached two car garage.
Conveniently located near I-25 and C-470 it's a quick commute anywhere. Walking distance from parks, trails, restaurants, and shops. Walking distance to the Streets at South Glenn, South Suburban golf course and Lifetime gym Centennial.

Pets acceptable with additional fee/deposit. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 S Dexter St have any available units?
7315 S Dexter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7315 S Dexter St have?
Some of 7315 S Dexter St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7315 S Dexter St currently offering any rent specials?
7315 S Dexter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 S Dexter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7315 S Dexter St is pet friendly.
Does 7315 S Dexter St offer parking?
Yes, 7315 S Dexter St offers parking.
Does 7315 S Dexter St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7315 S Dexter St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 S Dexter St have a pool?
No, 7315 S Dexter St does not have a pool.
Does 7315 S Dexter St have accessible units?
No, 7315 S Dexter St does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 S Dexter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7315 S Dexter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7315 S Dexter St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7315 S Dexter St does not have units with air conditioning.

