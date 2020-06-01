7181 S Olive Way

Amenities
This single family home is located in the desirable Homestead community of Centennial. Established neighborhood with award winning Cherry Creek District schools. This home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, a living room, a dining room, a family room, a full kitchen and an unfinished basement. There is a two car attached garage and a lovely, private backyard with a covered patio area. Other features include updated bathroom vanities and countertops, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the backyard. Washer and dryer included. Homestead community with private pool and tennis courts on site for residents only. Minutes to Park Meadows, DTC, I-25, Light Rail, Cherry Creek State Park, Southglenn and numerous other amenities. A small dog will be considered pending property owner approval with additional deposit.
Features at a glance:
-Three bedrooms
-Two and a half baths
-Central gas heat
-Central a/c
-Fenced
-Two car garage
-HOA Homestead Community including pool, tennis courts
-Patio
-Unfinished basement
-Approximately 1994 square feet
-Year built 1978
Leasing information:
Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: Trash through the HOA
-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, Water, and all others
Appliances included:
-Stove
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator
-Washer
-Dryer
-Microwave
Pets:
-Pets considered with additional deposit
-$500 additional per pet
-No aggressive breeds.
-Property owner to approve all pets
Schools Nearby
-Homestead Elementary
-West Middle School
-Cherry Creek High School
No Cats Allowed
