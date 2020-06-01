7181 S Olive Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely Three Bedroom Centennial Home with Great Location - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1924968?source=marketing



This single family home is located in the desirable Homestead community of Centennial. Established neighborhood with award winning Cherry Creek District schools. This home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, a living room, a dining room, a family room, a full kitchen and an unfinished basement. There is a two car attached garage and a lovely, private backyard with a covered patio area. Other features include updated bathroom vanities and countertops, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the backyard. Washer and dryer included. Homestead community with private pool and tennis courts on site for residents only. Minutes to Park Meadows, DTC, I-25, Light Rail, Cherry Creek State Park, Southglenn and numerous other amenities. A small dog will be considered pending property owner approval with additional deposit.



Features at a glance:

-Three bedrooms

-Two and a half baths

-Central gas heat

-Central a/c

-Fenced

-Two car garage

-HOA Homestead Community including pool, tennis courts

-Patio

-Unfinished basement

-Approximately 1994 square feet

-Year built 1978



Leasing information:

Contract type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: Trash through the HOA

-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, Water, and all others



Appliances included:

-Stove

-Dishwasher

-Refrigerator

-Washer

-Dryer

-Microwave



Pets:

-Pets considered with additional deposit

-$500 additional per pet

-No aggressive breeds.

-Property owner to approve all pets



Schools Nearby

-Homestead Elementary

-West Middle School

-Cherry Creek High School



-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Equal Housing Opportunity



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5858039)