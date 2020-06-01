All apartments in Centennial
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

7181 S Olive Way

7181 South Olive Way · (303) 390-1665 ext. 1
Location

7181 South Olive Way, Centennial, CO 80112
Homestead in The Willows

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7181 S Olive Way · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1994 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely Three Bedroom Centennial Home with Great Location - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1924968?source=marketing

This single family home is located in the desirable Homestead community of Centennial. Established neighborhood with award winning Cherry Creek District schools. This home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, a living room, a dining room, a family room, a full kitchen and an unfinished basement. There is a two car attached garage and a lovely, private backyard with a covered patio area. Other features include updated bathroom vanities and countertops, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the backyard. Washer and dryer included. Homestead community with private pool and tennis courts on site for residents only. Minutes to Park Meadows, DTC, I-25, Light Rail, Cherry Creek State Park, Southglenn and numerous other amenities. A small dog will be considered pending property owner approval with additional deposit.

Features at a glance:
-Three bedrooms
-Two and a half baths
-Central gas heat
-Central a/c
-Fenced
-Two car garage
-HOA Homestead Community including pool, tennis courts
-Patio
-Unfinished basement
-Approximately 1994 square feet
-Year built 1978

Leasing information:
Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: Trash through the HOA
-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, Water, and all others

Appliances included:
-Stove
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator
-Washer
-Dryer
-Microwave

Pets:
-Pets considered with additional deposit
-$500 additional per pet
-No aggressive breeds.
-Property owner to approve all pets

Schools Nearby
-Homestead Elementary
-West Middle School
-Cherry Creek High School

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5858039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7181 S Olive Way have any available units?
7181 S Olive Way has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7181 S Olive Way have?
Some of 7181 S Olive Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7181 S Olive Way currently offering any rent specials?
7181 S Olive Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7181 S Olive Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7181 S Olive Way is pet friendly.
Does 7181 S Olive Way offer parking?
Yes, 7181 S Olive Way does offer parking.
Does 7181 S Olive Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7181 S Olive Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7181 S Olive Way have a pool?
Yes, 7181 S Olive Way has a pool.
Does 7181 S Olive Way have accessible units?
No, 7181 S Olive Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7181 S Olive Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7181 S Olive Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7181 S Olive Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7181 S Olive Way has units with air conditioning.
