Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

7012 S Eudora St

7012 South Eudora Street · No Longer Available
Location

7012 South Eudora Street, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Grand 4 BD, 2.5BA Centennial Home with Private Back Yard and Additional Living Space. - Located in one the most desirable areas in Centennial, this spacious contemporary home features everything from off-street parking, to the private back yard. Spacious bedrooms can be found throughout with large closets spaces, washer and dryer included, and an open style kitchen. Easily walk to the grocery store, shopping, dining and multiple greenery spaces. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash
*Up to two pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundlabe Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5116337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 S Eudora St have any available units?
7012 S Eudora St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7012 S Eudora St have?
Some of 7012 S Eudora St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 S Eudora St currently offering any rent specials?
7012 S Eudora St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 S Eudora St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7012 S Eudora St is pet friendly.
Does 7012 S Eudora St offer parking?
Yes, 7012 S Eudora St offers parking.
Does 7012 S Eudora St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7012 S Eudora St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 S Eudora St have a pool?
No, 7012 S Eudora St does not have a pool.
Does 7012 S Eudora St have accessible units?
No, 7012 S Eudora St does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 S Eudora St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7012 S Eudora St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7012 S Eudora St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7012 S Eudora St does not have units with air conditioning.
