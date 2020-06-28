7012 S Eudora St

Amenities

Grand 4 BD, 2.5BA Centennial Home with Private Back Yard and Additional Living Space. - Located in one the most desirable areas in Centennial, this spacious contemporary home features everything from off-street parking, to the private back yard. Spacious bedrooms can be found throughout with large closets spaces, washer and dryer included, and an open style kitchen. Easily walk to the grocery store, shopping, dining and multiple greenery spaces. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*There is a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash

*Up to two pets are negotiable.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundlabe Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



