6757 East Phillips Place ·

This lovely 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house in Centennial will welcome you with 2736 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher! The kitchen also includes granite counter tops and a spacious pantry! Other great features of this property include a wet bar, air conditioning, a gas furnace, in unit washer and dryer, ceiling fans, walk in closets, and a main floor bathroom! This property also includes an xeriscaped lawn, snowblower, and access to tennis courts, swimming pool, and racket club within the neighborhood.



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather from the deck and from the porch! Within a short driving distance is King Soopers, Quebec Village Shopping Center, Shoppes at the Meadows, Walmart Supercenter, and many more! Travel is easy with quick access to C-470 and I-25!



Nearby schools include Dry Creek Elementary, Wet Middle School, and St. Thomas Moore!



Rent includes trash and recycling care.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



