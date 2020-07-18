All apartments in Centennial
Centennial, CO
6757 East Phillips Place
6757 East Phillips Place

Location

6757 East Phillips Place, Centennial, CO 80112
Foxridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,145

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This lovely 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house in Centennial will welcome you with 2736 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher! The kitchen also includes granite counter tops and a spacious pantry! Other great features of this property include a wet bar, air conditioning, a gas furnace, in unit washer and dryer, ceiling fans, walk in closets, and a main floor bathroom! This property also includes an xeriscaped lawn, snowblower, and access to tennis courts, swimming pool, and racket club within the neighborhood.

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather from the deck and from the porch! Within a short driving distance is King Soopers, Quebec Village Shopping Center, Shoppes at the Meadows, Walmart Supercenter, and many more! Travel is easy with quick access to C-470 and I-25!

Nearby schools include Dry Creek Elementary, Wet Middle School, and St. Thomas Moore!

Rent includes trash and recycling care.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6757 East Phillips Place have any available units?
6757 East Phillips Place has a unit available for $3,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6757 East Phillips Place have?
Some of 6757 East Phillips Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6757 East Phillips Place currently offering any rent specials?
6757 East Phillips Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6757 East Phillips Place pet-friendly?
No, 6757 East Phillips Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 6757 East Phillips Place offer parking?
No, 6757 East Phillips Place does not offer parking.
Does 6757 East Phillips Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6757 East Phillips Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6757 East Phillips Place have a pool?
Yes, 6757 East Phillips Place has a pool.
Does 6757 East Phillips Place have accessible units?
No, 6757 East Phillips Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6757 East Phillips Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6757 East Phillips Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6757 East Phillips Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6757 East Phillips Place has units with air conditioning.
