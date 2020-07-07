All apartments in Centennial
5706 S Jericho Way
5706 S Jericho Way

5706 South Jericho Way · No Longer Available
Location

5706 South Jericho Way, Centennial, CO 80015
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
parking
pool
garage
This three bedroom, three bathroom home has stainless steel appliances and a spacious kitchen! Available for rent NOW! It has a fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, attached garage, and great back yard with a large deck and nice patio to enjoy those beautiful Colorado nights! This home is close to shopping, restaurants, golf course, and a pool and park! If you would like to see this property, please contact Rentals@Tedarla.com Check out our website at Www.Tedarla.com for other available rentals!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5706 S Jericho Way have any available units?
5706 S Jericho Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5706 S Jericho Way have?
Some of 5706 S Jericho Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 S Jericho Way currently offering any rent specials?
5706 S Jericho Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 S Jericho Way pet-friendly?
No, 5706 S Jericho Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 5706 S Jericho Way offer parking?
Yes, 5706 S Jericho Way offers parking.
Does 5706 S Jericho Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 S Jericho Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 S Jericho Way have a pool?
Yes, 5706 S Jericho Way has a pool.
Does 5706 S Jericho Way have accessible units?
No, 5706 S Jericho Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 S Jericho Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 S Jericho Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5706 S Jericho Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5706 S Jericho Way has units with air conditioning.

