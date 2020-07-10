All apartments in Centennial
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
5700 S Pearl St
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

5700 S Pearl St

5700 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

5700 South Pearl Street, Centennial, CO 80121

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f211c1044 ----
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom triplex in Centennial. Inside features include Hardwood floors, Open floor Plan, Nice new renovations on the inside including paint and appliances, All appliances including washer and dryer are included in rent. Partial unfinished basement lots of great storage. Street parking. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in rent.

No pets.

This property is a non-smoking property.

We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee.

The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. Applicants must provide pay-stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification.

Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 S Pearl St have any available units?
5700 S Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5700 S Pearl St have?
Some of 5700 S Pearl St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 S Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
5700 S Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 S Pearl St pet-friendly?
No, 5700 S Pearl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 5700 S Pearl St offer parking?
No, 5700 S Pearl St does not offer parking.
Does 5700 S Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5700 S Pearl St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 S Pearl St have a pool?
No, 5700 S Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 5700 S Pearl St have accessible units?
Yes, 5700 S Pearl St has accessible units.
Does 5700 S Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 S Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5700 S Pearl St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5700 S Pearl St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
