Centennial, CO
5485 S Kirk Cir
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

5485 S Kirk Cir

5485 South Kirk Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5485 South Kirk Circle, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious and Bright 4 Bedroom Family Home In Centennial! - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This bright and beautiful family home features flawless modern finishes, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and a fenced back yard with a balcony.
Enjoy all that this home has to offer with the great open floor plan and lots of natural light.
For the outdoor adventurer, enjoy the numerous parks and bike paths right out your very own back door.

Easy access to dining, Quincy Reservoir, biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek State Park, tons of shopping at Southlands Mall, and easy access to E470 with a direct shot to the airport.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included for an additional $100/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X Monthly charges & 620+ Credit Score is required.
Complete Tenant qualification criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4987450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5485 S Kirk Cir have any available units?
5485 S Kirk Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5485 S Kirk Cir have?
Some of 5485 S Kirk Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5485 S Kirk Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5485 S Kirk Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5485 S Kirk Cir pet-friendly?
No, 5485 S Kirk Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 5485 S Kirk Cir offer parking?
No, 5485 S Kirk Cir does not offer parking.
Does 5485 S Kirk Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5485 S Kirk Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5485 S Kirk Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5485 S Kirk Cir has a pool.
Does 5485 S Kirk Cir have accessible units?
No, 5485 S Kirk Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5485 S Kirk Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5485 S Kirk Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 5485 S Kirk Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5485 S Kirk Cir has units with air conditioning.
