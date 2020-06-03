5485 S Kirk Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Spacious and Bright 4 Bedroom Family Home In Centennial! - Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This bright and beautiful family home features flawless modern finishes, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and a fenced back yard with a balcony.

Enjoy all that this home has to offer with the great open floor plan and lots of natural light.

For the outdoor adventurer, enjoy the numerous parks and bike paths right out your very own back door.



Easy access to dining, Quincy Reservoir, biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek State Park, tons of shopping at Southlands Mall, and easy access to E470 with a direct shot to the airport.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included for an additional $100/month.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X Monthly charges & 620+ Credit Score is required.

Complete Tenant qualification criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.



If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



No Pets Allowed



