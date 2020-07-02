All apartments in Centennial
Last updated January 23 2020 at 3:45 AM

21375 East Prentice Lane

21375 East Prentice Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21375 East Prentice Lane, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE-3 CAR GARAGE, MAIN FLOOR MASTER 5-PIECE BATH, VAULTED CEILINGS, CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION. SECOND FLOOR LOFT OR OFFICE, FENCED BACK YARD-NICELY LANDSCAPED. EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAY, SHOPPING AND MORE...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21375 East Prentice Lane have any available units?
21375 East Prentice Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 21375 East Prentice Lane have?
Some of 21375 East Prentice Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21375 East Prentice Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21375 East Prentice Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21375 East Prentice Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21375 East Prentice Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 21375 East Prentice Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21375 East Prentice Lane offers parking.
Does 21375 East Prentice Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21375 East Prentice Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21375 East Prentice Lane have a pool?
No, 21375 East Prentice Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21375 East Prentice Lane have accessible units?
No, 21375 East Prentice Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21375 East Prentice Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21375 East Prentice Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21375 East Prentice Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21375 East Prentice Lane has units with air conditioning.

