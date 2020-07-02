21375 East Prentice Lane, Centennial, CO 80015 Park View
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE-3 CAR GARAGE, MAIN FLOOR MASTER 5-PIECE BATH, VAULTED CEILINGS, CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION. SECOND FLOOR LOFT OR OFFICE, FENCED BACK YARD-NICELY LANDSCAPED. EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAY, SHOPPING AND MORE...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
