All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 20089 West Long Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
20089 West Long Circle
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

20089 West Long Circle

20089 East Long Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20089 East Long Avenue, Centennial, CO 80016
Chenango

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Fully furnished 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 levels, end unit, town home. Entry level two-car garage, guest parking, ten minute walk to light rail. Pool, tennis, parks, trails and biking out the back door. 30 Night minimum stay, rent includes all utilities, land line, cable TV, high speed internet, Denver water, snow removal, landscaping and maid service 2 x a month. Application and background check required, pets must be approved by owners. Living room, kitchen, dining, 1/2 bath, patio and fireplace on entry level. Cozy TV loft area outside of master on second level with 2nd bedroom and two full baths. Finished basement with extra Q 3rd bed (GREAT for day sleeping or extra guests), living area, sofa, w/d and TV in finished basement.

Be near it all in charming Littleton, easy 13 miles to downtown Denver on RTD Light Rail. Take a hike, take a bike, take a train!

This quiet town house is near C470/US85 and is well situated for getting around our Denver metro area and into the mountains. Youll love this tasteful, light filled end unit, in a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Perfect for two individuals or two couples, with room for guests, finished basement is like a 3rd bedroom. Take a hike, take a bike or take a train! Easy access to Colorados outdoor beauty just outside the front door or a quick drive into the mountains. Just a 10 minute walk to RTD Light Rail (providing easy access 13 miles to Broncos Stadium, Coors Field, Pepsi Center and Union Station) shopping and restaurants nearby.

All hardwood and tile floors, skylights, updated baths and kitchen with level entry, street parking. Adjustable king-size Sleep Number Bed and desk in over sized master bedroom, queen bed in second bedroom and finished basement. Kitchen has everything for the discriminating cook. Gas grill on patio.

What else is nearby? Its 3.4 Miles to Childrens Hospital South Campus in Highlands Ranch, 4.4 miles to UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital, 3.1 miles Littleton Adventist Hospital and 6

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20089 West Long Circle have any available units?
20089 West Long Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 20089 West Long Circle have?
Some of 20089 West Long Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20089 West Long Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20089 West Long Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20089 West Long Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 20089 West Long Circle is pet friendly.
Does 20089 West Long Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20089 West Long Circle offers parking.
Does 20089 West Long Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20089 West Long Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20089 West Long Circle have a pool?
Yes, 20089 West Long Circle has a pool.
Does 20089 West Long Circle have accessible units?
No, 20089 West Long Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20089 West Long Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 20089 West Long Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20089 West Long Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20089 West Long Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs