20089 West Long Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access tennis court

Fully furnished 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 levels, end unit, town home. Entry level two-car garage, guest parking, ten minute walk to light rail. Pool, tennis, parks, trails and biking out the back door. 30 Night minimum stay, rent includes all utilities, land line, cable TV, high speed internet, Denver water, snow removal, landscaping and maid service 2 x a month. Application and background check required, pets must be approved by owners. Living room, kitchen, dining, 1/2 bath, patio and fireplace on entry level. Cozy TV loft area outside of master on second level with 2nd bedroom and two full baths. Finished basement with extra Q 3rd bed (GREAT for day sleeping or extra guests), living area, sofa, w/d and TV in finished basement.



Be near it all in charming Littleton, easy 13 miles to downtown Denver on RTD Light Rail. Take a hike, take a bike, take a train!



This quiet town house is near C470/US85 and is well situated for getting around our Denver metro area and into the mountains. Youll love this tasteful, light filled end unit, in a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Perfect for two individuals or two couples, with room for guests, finished basement is like a 3rd bedroom. Take a hike, take a bike or take a train! Easy access to Colorados outdoor beauty just outside the front door or a quick drive into the mountains. Just a 10 minute walk to RTD Light Rail (providing easy access 13 miles to Broncos Stadium, Coors Field, Pepsi Center and Union Station) shopping and restaurants nearby.



All hardwood and tile floors, skylights, updated baths and kitchen with level entry, street parking. Adjustable king-size Sleep Number Bed and desk in over sized master bedroom, queen bed in second bedroom and finished basement. Kitchen has everything for the discriminating cook. Gas grill on patio.



What else is nearby? Its 3.4 Miles to Childrens Hospital South Campus in Highlands Ranch, 4.4 miles to UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital, 3.1 miles Littleton Adventist Hospital and 6