17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to the most desirable and largest floor plan in Smokey Hill! Completely open floor plan made for entertaining. Featuring a wet bar, walk-in pantry, formal dining room, and kitchen. Updates include, brand new carpet, updated electrical, plumbing, roof, kitchen and bathrooms. This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 baths including a main floor bedroom or office. Located in the award winning Cherry Creek District 5. Just steps from the community pool and tennis courts.



Available for short term lease only. Longest term would end May 30.