Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:15 AM

17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE

17488 East Crestridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17488 East Crestridge Avenue, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to the most desirable and largest floor plan in Smokey Hill! Completely open floor plan made for entertaining. Featuring a wet bar, walk-in pantry, formal dining room, and kitchen. Updates include, brand new carpet, updated electrical, plumbing, roof, kitchen and bathrooms. This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 baths including a main floor bedroom or office. Located in the award winning Cherry Creek District 5. Just steps from the community pool and tennis courts.

Available for short term lease only. Longest term would end May 30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE have any available units?
17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE have?
Some of 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE offers parking.
Does 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE has a pool.
Does 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE have accessible units?
No, 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17488 E CRESTRIDGE AVE has units with air conditioning.
