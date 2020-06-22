All apartments in Centennial
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:41 AM

13573 E Longview Ave

13573 East Longview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13573 East Longview Avenue, Centennial, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$2200.00 This Three Bed/Three Bath modern row-house has 2,713 Sq. Ft. with 1,824 Sq. Ft. finished plus a walk-out unfinished basement. Stately curb appeal in CC school 5 district. The floor-plan has the open concept with LR/DR/Kitchen flow that we all want to enjoy. High ceilings with tons of natural light, 2 car attached garage, 2 patios and more. This is a great unit and will not last! Call Jana at 720.766.2449 or Peaks to Plains Office 303.221.7772 ext 218 for more info or to schedule a showing. Apply on line at rentdenvernow.com, $50.00 per adult 18 years and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13573 E Longview Ave have any available units?
13573 E Longview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 13573 E Longview Ave have?
Some of 13573 E Longview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13573 E Longview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13573 E Longview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13573 E Longview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13573 E Longview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 13573 E Longview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13573 E Longview Ave offers parking.
Does 13573 E Longview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13573 E Longview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13573 E Longview Ave have a pool?
No, 13573 E Longview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13573 E Longview Ave have accessible units?
No, 13573 E Longview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13573 E Longview Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13573 E Longview Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13573 E Longview Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13573 E Longview Ave has units with air conditioning.

