2226 Candleglow St

Fantastic Castle Rock Living in this large 4 bed, 3 bath home with an additional large loft area great for a play space, office, or extra living room. Over 2600 finished sq ft. Well maintained, Great open kitchen, dining and living room space. Air Conditioning. 2 Car Attached Garage. Large unfinished basement and convenient mud/laundry room. Master Suite includes a 5 piece master bathroom, 2 large walk in closets and a large room. All 4 bedrooms are located on the upper level. Just steps to Castle Rocks great trail system, open space and a quick jaunt over to the community pool The Grange with access included with the rental.



Owner pays water, trash and HOA. Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity, and Lawn Maintenance. Dog friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



