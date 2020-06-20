All apartments in Castle Rock
2226 Candleglow St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2226 Candleglow St

2226 Candleglow Street · (720) 715-8437
Location

2226 Candleglow Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2681 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic Castle Rock Living in this large 4 bed, 3 bath home with an additional large loft area great for a play space, office, or extra living room. Over 2600 finished sq ft. Well maintained, Great open kitchen, dining and living room space. Air Conditioning. 2 Car Attached Garage. Large unfinished basement and convenient mud/laundry room. Master Suite includes a 5 piece master bathroom, 2 large walk in closets and a large room. All 4 bedrooms are located on the upper level. Just steps to Castle Rocks great trail system, open space and a quick jaunt over to the community pool The Grange with access included with the rental.

Owner pays water, trash and HOA. Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity, and Lawn Maintenance. Dog friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Large Fenced Yard, 2 Car Attached Garage, Community Pool, Large Open Loft Area, Large Unfinished Basement, New Deck, Sprinkler System, A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Candleglow St have any available units?
2226 Candleglow St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 Candleglow St have?
Some of 2226 Candleglow St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Candleglow St currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Candleglow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Candleglow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 Candleglow St is pet friendly.
Does 2226 Candleglow St offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Candleglow St does offer parking.
Does 2226 Candleglow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Candleglow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Candleglow St have a pool?
Yes, 2226 Candleglow St has a pool.
Does 2226 Candleglow St have accessible units?
No, 2226 Candleglow St does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Candleglow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Candleglow St does not have units with dishwashers.
