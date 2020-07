Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage volleyball court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park game room hot tub internet cafe lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board

MILES ABOVE THE ORDINARY



Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Touchstone Modern Apartments from the comfort of your home!



Touchstones are used to test the quality of gold alloys. At Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes we have created a living experience that is of the highest grade. Miles above the ordinary rises a new standard of contemporary living. A home that exceeds expectations and redefines what exceptional living is. Experience a higher level of modern convenience and a new attitude for living.



As a resident, your well-being is our greatest concern. With you in mind, Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes provides a myriad of amenities, including a outdoor lounge with alfresco grilling and a full-scale gym with yoga center and yoga patio, available to residents living in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments.



Just imagine, you get all of this simply as part of the Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes life, and we haven’t even discussed our ideal locati