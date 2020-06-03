Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

5034 Ladies Tresses Available 04/01/20 Broomfield Townhome 3 or 4 Bedroom with 2 Master Suites - Legacy High School - Beautiful 3+ Bedroom, 4 Bath Townhome in Broomfield. This end Unit townhome overlooks a green space and park. South facing which floods the unit with natural light. The flagstone patio and fenced in yard are great for a small dog or for a place to relax and enjoy the Colorado sunshine or that occasional rain storm.



Inside there are two master suites, one on the main floor and the other on the second floor. The third bedroom is also located on the main level.



The basement is finished with a full bath. The basement could be used as a large bedroom with a sitting area. This could be perfect for that teenager that wants their own space. If you would prefer the basement could be used as a rec room or an additional family room. Lots of options with this space.



The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors through out the main floor living areas. The bedrooms all have carpeting. Living room has vaulted ceilings and a Gas Fireplace. 2 Car attached garage. Washer and Dryer included.



Access to the Broadlands Pool!



(RLNE5553644)