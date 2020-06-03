All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:31 PM

4860 W 125th Avenue

4860 West 125th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4860 West 125th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Beautiful two story home with open floor plan * New carpet and paint * Enormous kitchen with all appliances, refrigerator, stove and microwave * Convenient and separate laundry room with washer and dryer provided * Vaulted ceilings at formal living room * Cozy and bright family room featuring a gas fireplace * Finished basement with full bath offering either an additional bedroom or office area * Huge master bedroom with five piece master bath * Large bedrooms on second floor * Central air conditioning for those hot days and Gas force air furnace for winter * Fenced back yard with expansive deck, great for entertaining * Sprinkler system for easy landscape care * Spectacular mountain views Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4860 W 125th Avenue have any available units?
4860 W 125th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4860 W 125th Avenue have?
Some of 4860 W 125th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4860 W 125th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4860 W 125th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4860 W 125th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4860 W 125th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4860 W 125th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4860 W 125th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4860 W 125th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4860 W 125th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4860 W 125th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4860 W 125th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4860 W 125th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4860 W 125th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4860 W 125th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4860 W 125th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

