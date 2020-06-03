4860 W 125th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry internet access

* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Beautiful two story home with open floor plan * New carpet and paint * Enormous kitchen with all appliances, refrigerator, stove and microwave * Convenient and separate laundry room with washer and dryer provided * Vaulted ceilings at formal living room * Cozy and bright family room featuring a gas fireplace * Finished basement with full bath offering either an additional bedroom or office area * Huge master bedroom with five piece master bath * Large bedrooms on second floor * Central air conditioning for those hot days and Gas force air furnace for winter * Fenced back yard with expansive deck, great for entertaining * Sprinkler system for easy landscape care * Spectacular mountain views Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com