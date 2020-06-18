All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

3475 Boulder Circle, Unit 201

3475 Boulder Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3475 Boulder Circle, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Inviting 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Condo - Available Now! - Beautifully updated 2 Bed/2Bath condo in coveted The Boulders at Legend Trail neighborhood in Broomfield! Minutes away from shopping and dining. Bright and open floor plan featuring a private entrance and balcony, master bedroom with connected bath featuring garden style tub, walk-in closet, and double sinks. A spacious storage closet, and 1 car garage! Water, sewer, and trash included in rent. New Carpet. Smoke-free property.

Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5137162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

