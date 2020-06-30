All apartments in Broomfield
342 Mulberry Cir
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

342 Mulberry Cir

342 Mulberry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

342 Mulberry Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Tri-level in Greenway Park - Check out this incredible tri-level in Greenway Park that has been completely updated and renovated for new occupants.

Step inside two a main level with wood-grain hard surface flooring, modern black railings, newer windows and new blinds.

Gorgeous custom kitchen with new white cabinetry, granite counter tops, subway tile back-splash all the way around, two deep sinks, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Eat-in space right off the kitchen that flows nicely to a huge lower level family room with patio door access to a fenced back yard and patio for entertaining. Large living room featuring a bay window and convenient hall coat closet right off the kitchen at the entry. Upstairs are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a laundry room including a washer and dryer. The master suite has hard surface flooring and a large, tile out-layed walk-in shower, and tiled floors. Two additional guest bedrooms split by a full bath. Laundry room part of the full bath.

Brand new modern paint colors throughout, awesome flooring and carpet, two-car attached garage. Plus access to Greenway Parks superior amenities including 9-hole golf course and outdoor swimming pool.

Ready for Immediate Occupancy

1-Year Lease Preferred

Pets Negotiable-No Cats

To schedule a showing of this property Please

visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com
or
call 303-327-6583

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5572219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Mulberry Cir have any available units?
342 Mulberry Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 Mulberry Cir have?
Some of 342 Mulberry Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Mulberry Cir currently offering any rent specials?
342 Mulberry Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Mulberry Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 Mulberry Cir is pet friendly.
Does 342 Mulberry Cir offer parking?
Yes, 342 Mulberry Cir offers parking.
Does 342 Mulberry Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 Mulberry Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Mulberry Cir have a pool?
Yes, 342 Mulberry Cir has a pool.
Does 342 Mulberry Cir have accessible units?
No, 342 Mulberry Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Mulberry Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 Mulberry Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

