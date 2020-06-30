342 Mulberry Cir

Amenities

Tri-level in Greenway Park - Check out this incredible tri-level in Greenway Park that has been completely updated and renovated for new occupants.



Step inside two a main level with wood-grain hard surface flooring, modern black railings, newer windows and new blinds.



Gorgeous custom kitchen with new white cabinetry, granite counter tops, subway tile back-splash all the way around, two deep sinks, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Eat-in space right off the kitchen that flows nicely to a huge lower level family room with patio door access to a fenced back yard and patio for entertaining. Large living room featuring a bay window and convenient hall coat closet right off the kitchen at the entry. Upstairs are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a laundry room including a washer and dryer. The master suite has hard surface flooring and a large, tile out-layed walk-in shower, and tiled floors. Two additional guest bedrooms split by a full bath. Laundry room part of the full bath.



Brand new modern paint colors throughout, awesome flooring and carpet, two-car attached garage. Plus access to Greenway Parks superior amenities including 9-hole golf course and outdoor swimming pool.



Ready for Immediate Occupancy



1-Year Lease Preferred



Pets Negotiable-No Cats



