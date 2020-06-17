3412 Harvard Pl

Amenities

Do not miss out on this gorgeous and newer 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the new Anthem neighborhood in Broomfield.

Home features 2 car attached garage with openers, central air, fire place, ceiling fans throughout home, tank-less high efficiency water heater and full unfinished basement.

Rent includes exclusive access to Anthem Rec center that has pool, fitness center, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts.

Located close to schools, shopping, dining, and easy highway access.

Tenant is responsible for utilities but HOA and Trash are included in the rent.

No smoking allowed and pets welcome upon approval.