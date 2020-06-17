All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 3412 Harvard Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
3412 Harvard Pl
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:24 AM

3412 Harvard Pl

3412 Harvard Place · (720) 495-5832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3412 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO 80023
Preble Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Do not miss out on this gorgeous and newer 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the new Anthem neighborhood in Broomfield.
Home features 2 car attached garage with openers, central air, fire place, ceiling fans throughout home, tank-less high efficiency water heater and full unfinished basement.
Rent includes exclusive access to Anthem Rec center that has pool, fitness center, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts.
Located close to schools, shopping, dining, and easy highway access.
Tenant is responsible for utilities but HOA and Trash are included in the rent.
No smoking allowed and pets welcome upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Harvard Pl have any available units?
3412 Harvard Pl has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Harvard Pl have?
Some of 3412 Harvard Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Harvard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Harvard Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Harvard Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Harvard Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Harvard Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Harvard Pl does offer parking.
Does 3412 Harvard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 Harvard Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Harvard Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3412 Harvard Pl has a pool.
Does 3412 Harvard Pl have accessible units?
No, 3412 Harvard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Harvard Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Harvard Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3412 Harvard Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity