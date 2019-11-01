All apartments in Broomfield
Broomfield, CO
2773 West 132nd Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020

2773 West 132nd Avenue

2773 West 132nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2773 West 132nd Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Bi-Level! This home is not only well maintained but in a great location. Open space and ponds nearby. Large eat-in kitchen. Lots of cabinets and countertops. 2 bedrooms up, and one bath. Lower level large master bedroom with ensuite bath. A/C and ceiling fans. Sprinkler system. Large storage shed. Single car garage with ample parking outside for 2 cars. Within walking distance to Westlake Middle School and Legacy High School. Large fully fenced yard. Substantial spare room on lower level can be second living room. Great home for entertaining, from kitchen bar, great deck, large fully fenced yard for yard games. Spare room on lower level can be movie room or a man-cave. No smokers. Dogs ok, no cats. This home is listed by Peter Mitzelfeld and Amy Figliola of Sophisticated Properties a division of Swan Realty. www.sophisticatedproperties.com 303-514-2633.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2773-w-132nd-ave-broomfield-co-80020-usa/13d7e995-dd40-47d7-aa51-d54570a23022

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5403823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2773 West 132nd Avenue have any available units?
2773 West 132nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2773 West 132nd Avenue have?
Some of 2773 West 132nd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2773 West 132nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2773 West 132nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2773 West 132nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2773 West 132nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2773 West 132nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2773 West 132nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2773 West 132nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2773 West 132nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2773 West 132nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2773 West 132nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2773 West 132nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2773 West 132nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2773 West 132nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2773 West 132nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
