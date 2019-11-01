2773 West 132nd Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

Beautiful Bi-Level! This home is not only well maintained but in a great location. Open space and ponds nearby. Large eat-in kitchen. Lots of cabinets and countertops. 2 bedrooms up, and one bath. Lower level large master bedroom with ensuite bath. A/C and ceiling fans. Sprinkler system. Large storage shed. Single car garage with ample parking outside for 2 cars. Within walking distance to Westlake Middle School and Legacy High School. Large fully fenced yard. Substantial spare room on lower level can be second living room. Great home for entertaining, from kitchen bar, great deck, large fully fenced yard for yard games. Spare room on lower level can be movie room or a man-cave. No smokers. Dogs ok, no cats. This home is listed by Peter Mitzelfeld and Amy Figliola of Sophisticated Properties a division of Swan Realty. www.sophisticatedproperties.com 303-514-2633.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2773-w-132nd-ave-broomfield-co-80020-usa/13d7e995-dd40-47d7-aa51-d54570a23022



