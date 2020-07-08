All apartments in Broomfield
2546 W 132nd Way
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM

2546 W 132nd Way

2546 West 132nd Way · No Longer Available
Location

2546 West 132nd Way, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
**Virtual Tour/Video Walkthrough Available -- Contact NewAge Real Estate** Come home to this recently remodeled 3 bed 3 bath 1977 sq. ft. two story home on a quiet cul de sac. Take a walk on the bike trail at the end of the street, around the pond to the local brewery or turn on the deck-top firepit and watch the game from the built in benches. This home comes with a lot of perks. THE NEIGHBORHOOD: 3 schools in the neighborhood, elementary, middle, and high school with wide sidewalks and trails leading to each. Trail system in the neighborhood that goes through several parks and around two ponds, which provided access to two open space trail systems on the edges of the neighborhood. New brewery within walking distance, groceries within walking, and close access to Orchards shopping center and the interstate (but far enough away to avoid all the noise) THE HOUSE: Recent remodel includes new floors, freshly painted cabinets, new kitchen counters, new kitchen sink and disposal, new dishwasher, double oven, gas stovetop, and most of the windows are new. Solar panels provide most of the power at a lower cost than excel. Smart sprinkler system keeps watering cost at a minimum. THE DECK: Large 17 x38 deck has a built in 2 x 6 natural gas firepit with built in padded benches around it as well as a dry box designed to fit a 42 TV set up to be watched from your patio furniture or from the fire. It also has Edison bulb string lights fitted to the deck and anchor points for a shade sail, and natural gas hookup for a grill. Tenant pays all utilities, there is solar and a smart sprinkler system which cut down on cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

