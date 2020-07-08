All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 2189 Sunridge Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
2189 Sunridge Cir
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

2189 Sunridge Cir

2189 Sunridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2189 Sunridge Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Lac Amora

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS. - $2,100 - 2+ Bed/2 Bath townhome style condo in NW Broomfield with SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
Rare opportunity to live on the ridge. Centrally located to Boulder and Denver, back deck overlooks 1,000 acres of Boulder County Open Space, front fenced courtyard and patio. Hardwood floors, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, main floor laundry, quartz countertops, walk in master closet, 2 bedrooms plus another room with murphy bed. Light, bright and airy. Community pool. 1 car garage + driveway. Miles of magnificent trails just outside your door. Close to Good Samaritan/Rock Creek Medical Center, Level 3, Oracle, Ball Corp, Hunter Douglas, Staples. This is Colorado living at its finest.
Dog considered. Utilities not included. Available June 1, 2020.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3406240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2189 Sunridge Cir have any available units?
2189 Sunridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2189 Sunridge Cir have?
Some of 2189 Sunridge Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2189 Sunridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2189 Sunridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2189 Sunridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2189 Sunridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2189 Sunridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2189 Sunridge Cir offers parking.
Does 2189 Sunridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2189 Sunridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2189 Sunridge Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2189 Sunridge Cir has a pool.
Does 2189 Sunridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 2189 Sunridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2189 Sunridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2189 Sunridge Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland at Coalton
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College