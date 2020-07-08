2189 Sunridge Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS. - $2,100 - 2+ Bed/2 Bath townhome style condo in NW Broomfield with SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS.

Rare opportunity to live on the ridge. Centrally located to Boulder and Denver, back deck overlooks 1,000 acres of Boulder County Open Space, front fenced courtyard and patio. Hardwood floors, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, main floor laundry, quartz countertops, walk in master closet, 2 bedrooms plus another room with murphy bed. Light, bright and airy. Community pool. 1 car garage + driveway. Miles of magnificent trails just outside your door. Close to Good Samaritan/Rock Creek Medical Center, Level 3, Oracle, Ball Corp, Hunter Douglas, Staples. This is Colorado living at its finest.

Dog considered. Utilities not included. Available June 1, 2020.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3406240)