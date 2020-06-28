All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated November 1 2019

16641 Miners Way

16641 Miners Way · No Longer Available
Location

16641 Miners Way, Broomfield, CO 80023
Preble Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Like New 2 yr old home for rent in Anthem, CO - Property Id: 147058

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in the Anthem neighborhood offers 2,315 square feet of handsome living space with a patio overlooking a large corner lot.

Beautiful kitchen that is perfect for preparing all your favorite meals or entertaining. Stunningly paired with espresso cabinets this kitchen comes complete with all stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, quartz countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and an island.

Custom fireplace, surround sound, main floor office.
2 car attached garage.

Clubhouse, fitness center, 2 outdoor swimming pools one of which is a kids pool with slides. HOA included.

Near-by schools: Prospect Ridge Academy and Vista Ridge.

One small dog is welcome upon approval and deposit.

Amenities: Air Conditioning, Basement Unfinished, Corner Lot, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fireplace, Fitness Center, Fridge, Garbage, Island, Lot-Level, Main Floor Bath, Microwave, Pantry, Patio, Recycling, Sprinkler System, Stove, Walk-In Closets, Washer/Dryer In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147058p
Property Id 147058

(RLNE5095002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16641 Miners Way have any available units?
16641 Miners Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 16641 Miners Way have?
Some of 16641 Miners Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16641 Miners Way currently offering any rent specials?
16641 Miners Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16641 Miners Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16641 Miners Way is pet friendly.
Does 16641 Miners Way offer parking?
Yes, 16641 Miners Way offers parking.
Does 16641 Miners Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16641 Miners Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16641 Miners Way have a pool?
Yes, 16641 Miners Way has a pool.
Does 16641 Miners Way have accessible units?
No, 16641 Miners Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16641 Miners Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16641 Miners Way has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

