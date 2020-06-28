16641 Miners Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Like New 2 yr old home for rent in Anthem, CO - Property Id: 147058



Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in the Anthem neighborhood offers 2,315 square feet of handsome living space with a patio overlooking a large corner lot.



Beautiful kitchen that is perfect for preparing all your favorite meals or entertaining. Stunningly paired with espresso cabinets this kitchen comes complete with all stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, quartz countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and an island.



Custom fireplace, surround sound, main floor office.

2 car attached garage.



Clubhouse, fitness center, 2 outdoor swimming pools one of which is a kids pool with slides. HOA included.



Near-by schools: Prospect Ridge Academy and Vista Ridge.



One small dog is welcome upon approval and deposit.



Amenities: Air Conditioning, Basement Unfinished, Corner Lot, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fireplace, Fitness Center, Fridge, Garbage, Island, Lot-Level, Main Floor Bath, Microwave, Pantry, Patio, Recycling, Sprinkler System, Stove, Walk-In Closets, Washer/Dryer In Unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147058p

Property Id 147058



(RLNE5095002)