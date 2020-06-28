All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 1430 St Andrews Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
1430 St Andrews Dr
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

1430 St Andrews Dr

1430 Saint Andrews Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1430 Saint Andrews Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Ranch style home with main floor master an main floor living. 3 bedrooms on 2nd level(one bedroom can be used as a play room/bonus room), all hardwood floors on main level, gourmet kitchen with Thermadour and Viking Appliances, newer granite counters, bathrooms all remodeled with glass and tile, new leaded glass front door, new interior doors, newer lighting, newer carpet, walk in closets, finished basement with 2nd kitchen and office or bedroom, fitness center and walkout to the golf course. Large 3 car garage and mudroom with tons of cabinets. Large kitchen pantry, island and cabinets. Well maintained executive home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 St Andrews Dr have any available units?
1430 St Andrews Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 St Andrews Dr have?
Some of 1430 St Andrews Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 St Andrews Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1430 St Andrews Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 St Andrews Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 St Andrews Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1430 St Andrews Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1430 St Andrews Dr offers parking.
Does 1430 St Andrews Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 St Andrews Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 St Andrews Dr have a pool?
No, 1430 St Andrews Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1430 St Andrews Dr have accessible units?
No, 1430 St Andrews Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 St Andrews Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 St Andrews Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College