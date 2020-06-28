1430 St Andrews Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Ranch style home with main floor master an main floor living. 3 bedrooms on 2nd level(one bedroom can be used as a play room/bonus room), all hardwood floors on main level, gourmet kitchen with Thermadour and Viking Appliances, newer granite counters, bathrooms all remodeled with glass and tile, new leaded glass front door, new interior doors, newer lighting, newer carpet, walk in closets, finished basement with 2nd kitchen and office or bedroom, fitness center and walkout to the golf course. Large 3 car garage and mudroom with tons of cabinets. Large kitchen pantry, island and cabinets. Well maintained executive home.