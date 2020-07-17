All apartments in Broomfield
14185 Lakeview Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

14185 Lakeview Ln

14185 Lakeview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14185 Lakeview Lane, Broomfield, CO 80023
Mckay Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
14185 Lakeview Ln Available 08/01/20 Stunning Corner lot Home in McKay Landing - This McKay Landing home will not last long. Great entry way with formal family room/study, large open kitchen with dining room. Kitchen overlooks family room with gas fireplace. This corner lot offers a beautiful yard with gas fire pit. Formal Family and Dining area offers french doors which lead to the front porch for indoor/outdoor living. Master bedroom is large with 5 piece bath. Two additional bedrooms. Ally loaded 2 car garage. Overlooks park and close to community pool and schools. Easy access to I25, shops and Denver Premium outlets, top golf and much more. Call today to see this property 303-466-6340.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3691329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14185 Lakeview Ln have any available units?
14185 Lakeview Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 14185 Lakeview Ln have?
Some of 14185 Lakeview Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14185 Lakeview Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14185 Lakeview Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14185 Lakeview Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14185 Lakeview Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14185 Lakeview Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14185 Lakeview Ln offers parking.
Does 14185 Lakeview Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14185 Lakeview Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14185 Lakeview Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14185 Lakeview Ln has a pool.
Does 14185 Lakeview Ln have accessible units?
No, 14185 Lakeview Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14185 Lakeview Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14185 Lakeview Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
