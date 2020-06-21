All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 PM

14156 Sun Blaze Loop

14156 Sun Blaze Loop · No Longer Available
Location

14156 Sun Blaze Loop, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This well kept ADA friendly condo sits on the end of the building adjacent to the neighborhood golf course. Some highlights of this property: Attached two car garage, a large storage area adjoined to the garage, a living room equipped with a fireplace, a den space off of the living room, a new stove-top/oven, a nice patio space, and access to the neighborhood amenities when reopened! The master bathroom has dual sinks, a separate shower/tub, and a generously sized walk-in closet. The condo is in fantastic shape and priced to rent. Schedule a showing and come see for yourself. Due at lease signing: First months rent, $150 Lease administration fee, $7 P&R fee Due at move in: Security deposit (equal to one months rent), plus any prorated rent SMALL DOGS ONLY w/ additional $250 pet deposit Listed by Logan Richard with Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14156 Sun Blaze Loop have any available units?
14156 Sun Blaze Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 14156 Sun Blaze Loop have?
Some of 14156 Sun Blaze Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14156 Sun Blaze Loop currently offering any rent specials?
14156 Sun Blaze Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14156 Sun Blaze Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 14156 Sun Blaze Loop is pet friendly.
Does 14156 Sun Blaze Loop offer parking?
Yes, 14156 Sun Blaze Loop does offer parking.
Does 14156 Sun Blaze Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14156 Sun Blaze Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14156 Sun Blaze Loop have a pool?
Yes, 14156 Sun Blaze Loop has a pool.
Does 14156 Sun Blaze Loop have accessible units?
No, 14156 Sun Blaze Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 14156 Sun Blaze Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 14156 Sun Blaze Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
