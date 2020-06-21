14156 Sun Blaze Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

This well kept ADA friendly condo sits on the end of the building adjacent to the neighborhood golf course. Some highlights of this property: Attached two car garage, a large storage area adjoined to the garage, a living room equipped with a fireplace, a den space off of the living room, a new stove-top/oven, a nice patio space, and access to the neighborhood amenities when reopened! The master bathroom has dual sinks, a separate shower/tub, and a generously sized walk-in closet. The condo is in fantastic shape and priced to rent. Schedule a showing and come see for yourself. Due at lease signing: First months rent, $150 Lease administration fee, $7 P&R fee Due at move in: Security deposit (equal to one months rent), plus any prorated rent SMALL DOGS ONLY w/ additional $250 pet deposit Listed by Logan Richard with Renters Warehouse.