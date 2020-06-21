14156 Sun Blaze Loop

Amenities
This well kept ADA friendly condo sits on the end of the building adjacent to the neighborhood golf course. Some highlights of this property: Attached two car garage, a large storage area adjoined to the garage, a living room equipped with a fireplace, a den space off of the living room, a new stove-top/oven, a nice patio space, and access to the neighborhood amenities when reopened! The master bathroom has dual sinks, a separate shower/tub, and a generously sized walk-in closet. The condo is in fantastic shape and priced to rent. Schedule a showing and come see for yourself. Due at lease signing: First months rent, $150 Lease administration fee, $7 P&R fee Due at move in: Security deposit (equal to one months rent), plus any prorated rent SMALL DOGS ONLY w/ additional $250 pet deposit Listed by Logan Richard with Renters Warehouse.