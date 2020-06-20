1397 Cottonwood St. 100-A,B

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher game room some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room internet access

Cottonwood House 55+ Active Living - Property Id: 190961



This cooperative living house is fully furnished and includes a private bedroom with beautiful built-in storage and desk, full size bed and roomy closet. There is an attached bath for each room, shared with one other tenant that includes 2 separate storage and vanity areas and a separate shower and lavatory room. Each tenant has a private closet in the front entryway. Shared space includes a large kitchen, pantry, dining and tv room, an upstairs library/game room, two powder rooms and a main floor meeting room. The house is over 6,000 square feet in size and has 8 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in total.



Tenants will work with staff to create and maintain a cooperative living agreement to build a quality, more communal living atmosphere with both private and shared space.



Rooms are income restricted to maximums of $5416/month (2 single occupancy rooms available).



This lovely, spacious house is owned and operated by Flatirons Habitat for Humanity and the Flatirons Habitat CHDO.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190961

Property Id 190961



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5456170)