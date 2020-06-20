1397 Cottonwood St. 100-A,B

Amenities
Cottonwood House 55+ Active Living - Property Id: 190961
This cooperative living house is fully furnished and includes a private bedroom with beautiful built-in storage and desk, full size bed and roomy closet. There is an attached bath for each room, shared with one other tenant that includes 2 separate storage and vanity areas and a separate shower and lavatory room. Each tenant has a private closet in the front entryway. Shared space includes a large kitchen, pantry, dining and tv room, an upstairs library/game room, two powder rooms and a main floor meeting room. The house is over 6,000 square feet in size and has 8 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in total.
Tenants will work with staff to create and maintain a cooperative living agreement to build a quality, more communal living atmosphere with both private and shared space.
Rooms are income restricted to maximums of $5416/month (2 single occupancy rooms available).
This lovely, spacious house is owned and operated by Flatirons Habitat for Humanity and the Flatirons Habitat CHDO.
No Pets Allowed
