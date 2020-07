Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in the Broadlands, this gorgeous 2 bedroom with loft, main floor master bedroom town home also has 2.5 baths and a two car attached garage with opener. Newer carpet, paint, and counter tops. Unit has central air, gas fireplace and five piece master bath with walk in closet. Water, sewer, and trash included in rent. Located close to shopping, dining, Broadlands golf course, and easy highway access. Must see.

No pets and no smoking allowed.