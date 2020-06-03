12832 King St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Online application available at: woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=2082734095 (copy/paste)



Beautiful townhome across the street from Broomfield Commons Open Space. This charming home features 2 beds / 2.5 baths with a tandem 2 car garage. The gorgeous kitchen features cherry cabinets with plenty of counter and cupboard space. Stainless steel appliances include built-in glass top stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Living room, dining room and 1/2 bath on main floor with 2 beds and 2 baths upstairs. Each bedroom has it's own private bath. Central A/C & washer/dryer. Situated near 128th Ave & Lowell Blvd, this magnificent home is minutes away from an abundance of shopping and dining.



Looking for tenants with a credit score of 650+, gross combined income $4,700/mo, no evictions in the past 7 years and must pass criminal background check. 2 pets with combined weight no more than 50 lbs negotiable with additional fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.