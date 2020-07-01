12172 Cherrywood Street

Amenities

Move in Ready Tri Level home in Brandywine Neighborhood - Move in Ready Tri Level home in Brandywine Neighborhood. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Kitchen offers Corian Counter tops, pantry, open concept. Large family room as you walk in, secondary family room on the lower level. Master bedroom is large with big walk in closet and bath. Additional 2 bedrooms service by full bath. Basement offers about 400 sq ft of unfinished space, great for storage. Washer and Dryer included. Back Yard has large flagstone patio which is great for entertaining. Large 2 car garage. Close to all shopping and highways for easy access to Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.



