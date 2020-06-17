1138 Opal Street Unit 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in Miramonte Ranch! - Available 9/1 - This great 2 BD/2 BA second-level condo in Miramonte Ranch features vaulted ceilings and offers plenty of natural light through its large windows.



You will enjoy entertaining in the ample carpeted living room, that also includes one of two enclosed balconies. The dining room and kitchen features tile floors, updated cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The carpeted master bedroom also features the second enclosed balcony. The condo includes a washer and dryer, air conditioning and heating. You will also benefit from a detached, one-car garage as well as opening parking amongst the condominium buildings.



The condo is ideally located near open spaces with stunning views of the Front Range. Easy access to Highways 36 and 287 for a daily commute or a quick trip to Boulder or Denver. It is also adjacent to King Soopers shopping center that features restaurants and other conveniences. Schools: Emerald Elementary, Broomfield Heights Middle, Broomfield High.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5086249)