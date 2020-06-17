All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1138 Opal Street Unit 201

1138 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1138 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in Miramonte Ranch! - Available 9/1 - This great 2 BD/2 BA second-level condo in Miramonte Ranch features vaulted ceilings and offers plenty of natural light through its large windows.

You will enjoy entertaining in the ample carpeted living room, that also includes one of two enclosed balconies. The dining room and kitchen features tile floors, updated cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The carpeted master bedroom also features the second enclosed balcony. The condo includes a washer and dryer, air conditioning and heating. You will also benefit from a detached, one-car garage as well as opening parking amongst the condominium buildings.

The condo is ideally located near open spaces with stunning views of the Front Range. Easy access to Highways 36 and 287 for a daily commute or a quick trip to Boulder or Denver. It is also adjacent to King Soopers shopping center that features restaurants and other conveniences. Schools: Emerald Elementary, Broomfield Heights Middle, Broomfield High.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5086249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 have any available units?
1138 Opal Street Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 have?
Some of 1138 Opal Street Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Opal Street Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 Opal Street Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
