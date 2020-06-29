11240 Uptown Avenue

Amenities
Brand New 2 bedroom contemporary townhome Ideally located in the Arista Broomfield development. - Ideally located in the Arista Broomfield development, this 3 BR, 2 bathroom contemporary townhome is convenient to both Denver and Boulder. The RTD is just a few blocks away, along with coffee shops, restaurants, a hospital and much more. This area is the new hip place to live!
Townhome includes:
End unit with Mountain views/open space views
Open concept kitchen/dining room/living room on the main floor
Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and 42 cabinets.
Stacked washer/dryer
2 car garage with direct entry into unit
Air conditioning
Ceiling fans
Fireplace
Cellular window shades throughout/blackout shades in master
Oversized deck off of main living room
(RLNE4635825)