Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11240 Uptown Avenue

11240 Uptown Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11240 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80021
Broomfield Urban Transit Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 2 bedroom contemporary townhome Ideally located in the Arista Broomfield development. - Ideally located in the Arista Broomfield development, this 3 BR, 2 bathroom contemporary townhome is convenient to both Denver and Boulder. The RTD is just a few blocks away, along with coffee shops, restaurants, a hospital and much more. This area is the new hip place to live!

Townhome includes:
End unit with Mountain views/open space views
Open concept kitchen/dining room/living room on the main floor
Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and 42 cabinets.
Stacked washer/dryer
2 car garage with direct entry into unit
Air conditioning
Ceiling fans
Fireplace
Cellular window shades throughout/blackout shades in master
Oversized deck off of main living room

(RLNE4635825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11240 Uptown Avenue have any available units?
11240 Uptown Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 11240 Uptown Avenue have?
Some of 11240 Uptown Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11240 Uptown Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11240 Uptown Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11240 Uptown Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11240 Uptown Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11240 Uptown Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11240 Uptown Avenue offers parking.
Does 11240 Uptown Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11240 Uptown Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11240 Uptown Avenue have a pool?
No, 11240 Uptown Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11240 Uptown Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11240 Uptown Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11240 Uptown Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11240 Uptown Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

