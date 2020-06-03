All apartments in Broomfield
1060 Opal St

1060 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available mid-April. This 2 bedroom/2 bedroom has a great layout and includes 2 outdoor patio areas. Open kitchen/living room area with eat-in kitchen with a ton of natural light. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and patio. In-unit Washer/Dryer included. 1 private garage space and additional exterior parking available. HOA includes pool, gym, clubhouse and more. Perfect location, walk to King Soopers, Starbucks, restaurants and more. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 monthly P&R fee (credit reporting). Due to Social Distancing efforts, please check out all photos and view the Video Tour walk through prior to scheduling a showing. I can schedule private virtual showing via FaceTime. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Opal St have any available units?
1060 Opal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 Opal St have?
Some of 1060 Opal St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Opal St currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Opal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Opal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 Opal St is pet friendly.
Does 1060 Opal St offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Opal St offers parking.
Does 1060 Opal St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 Opal St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Opal St have a pool?
Yes, 1060 Opal St has a pool.
Does 1060 Opal St have accessible units?
No, 1060 Opal St does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Opal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Opal St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
