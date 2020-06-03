1060 Opal St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Available mid-April. This 2 bedroom/2 bedroom has a great layout and includes 2 outdoor patio areas. Open kitchen/living room area with eat-in kitchen with a ton of natural light. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and patio. In-unit Washer/Dryer included. 1 private garage space and additional exterior parking available. HOA includes pool, gym, clubhouse and more. Perfect location, walk to King Soopers, Starbucks, restaurants and more. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 monthly P&R fee (credit reporting). Due to Social Distancing efforts, please check out all photos and view the Video Tour walk through prior to scheduling a showing. I can schedule private virtual showing via FaceTime. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com