5053 Goshawk Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home features multiple living areas, an eat-in kitchen, large fenced yard, plenty of storage, and is close to the interstate as well as grocery store and other shopping. Pets considered (to be approved), sec dep is $1,925, applications done online at www.dakotamgmt.com. For questions or to schedule a showing contact property manager Brad Rowe at via call, text, or e-mail at 720-448-6951 brad@dakotamgmt.com



No smoking, no growing, no students.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information from 3rd party websites. For the most accurate information please visit www.dakotamgmt.com