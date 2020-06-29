Amenities

24hr laundry pet friendly cable included parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet air conditioning bathtub cable included oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage dog park guest parking package receiving

Your search has led you to the right place! Welcome home to Bridge Square Apartments. Unrivaled quality, endless comforts, and gracious apartment living is what you'll find at Bridge Square Apartments. Our creatively designed floor plans offer the perfect blend of modern architectural design, great amenities, and charming interiors that will delight you. Our amenities include an all electric gourmet kitchen with a pantry, plush wall to wall carpeting, mini blinds, spacious closets, and so much more! Bridge Square Apartments offers so many conveniences for you at an affordable price. Come relax in our beautiful pool after a long day. We offer a laundry facility in each building, as well as a playground and picnic area for your enjoyment. Call us today to schedule an appointment to tour your new home today!