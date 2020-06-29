All apartments in Brighton
Bridge Square Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:05 AM

Bridge Square Apartments

90 S 18th Ave · (443) 399-2088
Location

90 S 18th Ave, Brighton, CO 80601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D208 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Unit D209 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Unit D203 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B402 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit A407 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridge Square Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
pet friendly
cable included
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
air conditioning
bathtub
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog park
guest parking
package receiving
Your search has led you to the right place! Welcome home to Bridge Square Apartments. Unrivaled quality, endless comforts, and gracious apartment living is what you'll find at Bridge Square Apartments. Our creatively designed floor plans offer the perfect blend of modern architectural design, great amenities, and charming interiors that will delight you. Our amenities include an all electric gourmet kitchen with a pantry, plush wall to wall carpeting, mini blinds, spacious closets, and so much more! Bridge Square Apartments offers so many conveniences for you at an affordable price. Come relax in our beautiful pool after a long day. We offer a laundry facility in each building, as well as a playground and picnic area for your enjoyment. Call us today to schedule an appointment to tour your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 flat deposit
fee: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridge Square Apartments have any available units?
Bridge Square Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,144 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bridge Square Apartments have?
Some of Bridge Square Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridge Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bridge Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridge Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridge Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bridge Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bridge Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Bridge Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridge Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridge Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bridge Square Apartments has a pool.
Does Bridge Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bridge Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bridge Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Bridge Square Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Bridge Square Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bridge Square Apartments has units with air conditioning.
