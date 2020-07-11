Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brighton apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m...
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
$
7 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1350 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Results within 10 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
$
24 Units Available
Northglenn
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
$
52 Units Available
Gateway
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1314 sqft
This charming community offers ample on-site amenities, including a resident lounge, fitness space and green space. Apartments offer several floor plan options, designer finishes and storage. Near I-70 and DIA.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
$
34 Units Available
Monaco
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
$
34 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,285
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
$
22 Units Available
Gateway
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in NE Denver feature nine-foot vaulted ceilings, bright and open floor plans, and private patio or balcony in every unit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
$
80 Units Available
Gateway
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1371 sqft
Receive up to 8 weeks FREE & a $500 credit!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
$
32 Units Available
Northglenn
Vega
11801 Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
818 sqft
Offering a variety of cozy apartments in Northglenn, CO, Vega is the perfect place to call home. Our one- and two-bedroom Northglenn apartments feature comfortable floor plans that are complemented by our celebrated amenities package.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
$
9 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
$
6 Units Available
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1358 sqft
Tenants can access the on-site pool/hot tub, movie theatre, and much more. Residents are an easy drive from grocery shopping at Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. Newly renovated apartment homes boast large floor plans and is set in a community offering many amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
$
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
$
24 Units Available
Gateway
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1329 sqft
Contemporary homes with oversized balconies and walk-in closets. Ample community amenities, including a coffee bar, pool and working stations. Near I-70 for a smooth commute. Close to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
$
149 Units Available
Denver International Airport
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1126 sqft
IN-PERSON, SELF GUIDED TOURS and VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Live life connected to all that Denver has to offer at Outlook Gateway! The newest, luxury apartment community in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
43 Units Available
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
850 sqft
Open living areas. Dishwashers and air conditioning for comfortable convenience. On-site dog park. Across the street from Rotella Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
28 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
$
106 Units Available
Stapleton
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,385
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1029 sqft
**WE OFFER IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Aster Conservatory Green proudly offers two distinct living options in the award-winning Stapleton neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.
City Guide for Brighton, CO

"There's a rumble in Brighton tonight. Ringside seats for the neighborhood fight. There ain't a damn thing that the cops can do. There's a rumble in Brighton tonight." (-Stray Cats, "Rumble in Brighton")

With just under 35,000 permanent residents, Brighton is a treasure trove of history. If you are interested in the history of the old west then this is a great place to move to and settle. The city was originally a railroad and stagecoach depot with a large farming area. The Denver suburb has evolved over the decades into a vibrant community full of interesting people and a prospering economy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Brighton, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brighton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Brighton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

