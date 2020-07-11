17 Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO with move-in specials
"There's a rumble in Brighton tonight. Ringside seats for the neighborhood fight. There ain't a damn thing that the cops can do. There's a rumble in Brighton tonight." (-Stray Cats, "Rumble in Brighton")
With just under 35,000 permanent residents, Brighton is a treasure trove of history. If you are interested in the history of the old west then this is a great place to move to and settle. The city was originally a railroad and stagecoach depot with a large farming area. The Denver suburb has evolved over the decades into a vibrant community full of interesting people and a prospering economy. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brighton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Brighton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.