Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance community garden dog grooming area fire pit green community internet access playground shuffle board tennis court volleyball court

Elements at Prairie Center focuses on building a cohesive community around luxurious apartments and unique amenities. This Eco luxe community elevates the standard of apartment living by emphasizing a sustainable lifestyle as part of the region’s largest geothermal system. Your new home comes equipped with energy-saving features, ranging from low-flow faucets to Energy Star-certified appliances. Preview the spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans at Elements at Prairie Center, each designed with an assortment of premium features. Rich wood-style flooring and open layouts, leading to expansive bedrooms and private balconies. Each gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious island. As you venture outside, you will feel like you’ve been transported to a resort thanks to the impressive selection of community amenities. Unwind beneath a cabana by the swimming pool, play fetch with your four-legged companion at the off-leash dog park or work