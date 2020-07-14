Amenities
Elements at Prairie Center focuses on building a cohesive community around luxurious apartments and unique amenities. This Eco luxe community elevates the standard of apartment living by emphasizing a sustainable lifestyle as part of the region’s largest geothermal system. Your new home comes equipped with energy-saving features, ranging from low-flow faucets to Energy Star-certified appliances. Preview the spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans at Elements at Prairie Center, each designed with an assortment of premium features. Rich wood-style flooring and open layouts, leading to expansive bedrooms and private balconies. Each gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious island. As you venture outside, you will feel like you’ve been transported to a resort thanks to the impressive selection of community amenities. Unwind beneath a cabana by the swimming pool, play fetch with your four-legged companion at the off-leash dog park or work