Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
Elements at Prairie Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Elements at Prairie Center

3128 Eagle Blvd · (720) 613-2565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO 80601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C321 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit C320 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,402

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit A305 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit L296 · Avail. now

$1,583

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit B316 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,597

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit H264 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,627

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit K382 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,844

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elements at Prairie Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
community garden
dog grooming area
fire pit
green community
internet access
playground
shuffle board
tennis court
volleyball court
Elements at Prairie Center focuses on building a cohesive community around luxurious apartments and unique amenities. This Eco luxe community elevates the standard of apartment living by emphasizing a sustainable lifestyle as part of the region’s largest geothermal system. Your new home comes equipped with energy-saving features, ranging from low-flow faucets to Energy Star-certified appliances. Preview the spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans at Elements at Prairie Center, each designed with an assortment of premium features. Rich wood-style flooring and open layouts, leading to expansive bedrooms and private balconies. Each gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious island. As you venture outside, you will feel like you’ve been transported to a resort thanks to the impressive selection of community amenities. Unwind beneath a cabana by the swimming pool, play fetch with your four-legged companion at the off-leash dog park or work

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for up to 2 pets
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elements at Prairie Center have any available units?
Elements at Prairie Center has 20 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elements at Prairie Center have?
Some of Elements at Prairie Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elements at Prairie Center currently offering any rent specials?
Elements at Prairie Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elements at Prairie Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Elements at Prairie Center is pet friendly.
Does Elements at Prairie Center offer parking?
Yes, Elements at Prairie Center offers parking.
Does Elements at Prairie Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elements at Prairie Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elements at Prairie Center have a pool?
Yes, Elements at Prairie Center has a pool.
Does Elements at Prairie Center have accessible units?
No, Elements at Prairie Center does not have accessible units.
Does Elements at Prairie Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elements at Prairie Center has units with dishwashers.
Does Elements at Prairie Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elements at Prairie Center has units with air conditioning.
