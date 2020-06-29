All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like
Platte View Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
Platte View Landing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Platte View Landing

90 Miller Ave · (434) 478-0503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO 80601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8206 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,394

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 7305 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,394

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 8305 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3204 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,416

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 5201 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,554

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Unit 1208 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,846

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Platte View Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
carport
dog park
e-payments
We are also minutes away from closer comforts, including shopping, dining, and services. What's more, the inner world at Platte View Landing provides a full array of resort-quality amenities, including a beautifully appointed clubhouse, a refreshing swimming pool, a year-round hot tub, a fitness center, WiFi, and a business center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 (of which $200 is non-refundable) for one pet; $600 (of which $300 is non-refundable) for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 pet rent per pet, per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds; Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas, Piranhas ;Exotic Pets / Animals: Including, Reptiles (snakes, iguanas, etc.) Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds. Pets must be at least 6 months old. Maximum of both pets combined must be 100 lbs. or less
Parking Details: Open lot, car ports $40, garages $85. Other, assigned: $45/month. Carports and garages available at an additional monthly fee. Contact the Leasing Office for more info on our parking policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Platte View Landing have any available units?
Platte View Landing has 7 units available starting at $1,394 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Platte View Landing have?
Some of Platte View Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Platte View Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Platte View Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Platte View Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Platte View Landing is pet friendly.
Does Platte View Landing offer parking?
Yes, Platte View Landing offers parking.
Does Platte View Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Platte View Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Platte View Landing have a pool?
Yes, Platte View Landing has a pool.
Does Platte View Landing have accessible units?
No, Platte View Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Platte View Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Platte View Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Platte View Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Platte View Landing has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 BedroomsBrighton 2 BedroomsBrighton Apartments with ParkingBrighton Apartments with PoolBrighton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeAims Community CollegeArapahoe Community College