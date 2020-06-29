Platte View Landing.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 (of which $200 is non-refundable) for one pet; $600 (of which $300 is non-refundable) for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 pet rent per pet, per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds;
Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas, Piranhas
;Exotic Pets / Animals: Including, Reptiles (snakes, iguanas, etc.) Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds.
Pets must be at least 6 months old. Maximum of both pets combined must be 100 lbs. or less
Parking Details: Open lot, car ports $40, garages $85. Other, assigned: $45/month. Carports and garages available at an additional monthly fee. Contact the Leasing Office for more info on our parking policy.