61 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
523 sqft
Apartment complex finds itself in very close proximity to grocery stores and plenty of restaurants in the area.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,331
810 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
4 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,608
711 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,388
760 sqft
Large bathrooms, open floor plans, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and a dog park. Pet-friendly.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
518 South 1st Way
518 S 1st Way, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
500 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom, located in the neighborhood of Hutchcrofts Gardens in Brighton, CO. 4-Plex. You can install you own washer/dryer in the on-site laundry facility. Just minutes to shopping center and conveniently located to Highway 85.
Results within 10 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Gateway
35 Units Available
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
809 sqft
Welcome to The Haven by Watermark, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Denver, CO.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central Westminster
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
650 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Denver International Airport
18 Units Available
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
708 sqft
Elevate at Pena Station offers brand new, never lived in apartments near DIA. These breathtaking new residences offer amazing features at unbelievable prices.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Montbello
30 Units Available
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
729 sqft
Ideally located within 1 mile of all major highways and 8 miles of the Denver International Airport. Next door to the Denver Charter School and SOAR program. Close to the new Northfield shopping center. Townhouse-style units come with washer/dryer and microwave amenities.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northeast Westminster
10 Units Available
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,221
673 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northeast Westminster
19 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,289
759 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Montbello
6 Units Available
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$928
575 sqft
Apartment complex located near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Hop on Interstate 70 or relax at home in your tasteful apartment. Features include walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
32 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Gateway
99 Units Available
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
Welcome home to Connect at First Creek, a bold and inspiring community of luxury apartments in Denver, Colorado. Our community offers an array of beautifully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans as well as a suite of stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northglenn
10 Units Available
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,160
595 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northglenn
10 Units Available
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
586 sqft
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Northglenn
26 Units Available
Vega
11801 Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,017
534 sqft
Offering a variety of cozy apartments in Northglenn, CO, Vega is the perfect place to call home. Our one- and two-bedroom Northglenn apartments feature comfortable floor plans that are complemented by our celebrated amenities package.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
756 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Northglenn
22 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,403
696 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Northeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
853 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Northglenn
11 Units Available
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
555 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Northglenn
2 Units Available
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Thornton
25 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
681 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.

Brighton City Guide

Have you ever been swept off your feet? When you arrive in Brighton, you definitely will be. Founded in the 1870s, Brighton was originally a farming community and railroad depot. Located just over 20 miles northwest of Denver, the city has now grown into a bustling suburb area that still retains its old-town charm. Come to Brighton, by train preferably, and greet your new home. ## Renting a Home in Brighton Instead of getting all fancy with words, we'll get right to it. If you're in the market

View full City Guide

Have you ever been swept off your feet? When you arrive in Brighton, you definitely will be. Founded in the 1870s, Brighton was originally a farming community and railroad depot. Located just over 20 miles northwest of Denver, the city has now grown into a bustling suburb area that still retains its old-town charm. Come to Brighton, by train preferably, and greet your new home.

Renting a Home in Brighton

Instead of getting all fancy with words, we'll get right to it. If you're in the market for a one-bedroom rental home in Brighton, here are a few things to know:

  • Brighton physically covers 17.2 square miles, which is enough space to allow for growth.
  • Of all the housing units in Brighton, 16.3% are one-bedroom homes. This is relatively high and signifies that you'll have ample choices.
  • Brighton's population has been surging (it's at 37,585 people and counting). This is a testament to the town's popularity.

On top of that, you have more good news: 42.7% of the city's housing units are renter-occupied. So, even as more folks flock to this wonderful slice of paradise by the Rockies, you can still find a one-bedroom home that suits your needs. One-bedroom apartments in Brighton are typically in multi-family units and apartment buildings.

Now, let's talk about what you'll pay for a one-bedroom home in Brighton:

  • Low end: $800-$950
  • Middle range: $950-$1,200
  • High end: $1,200+

In comparison to other areas of the Denver metro region, these prices are about average. Of course, what you'll pay depends on the home's location, quality and amenities.

In general, one-bedroom homes in Brighton suit everyone from retirees looking to downsize to young professionals searching for a reasonably sized home. Know that you get more space with these units than you do in downtown Denver.

Note: Brighton isn't a small place in terms of size. So, you may want to narrow your search before you begin. Some neighborhoods to look in include:

  • City Center: Right by Canam Highway (U.S. Route 85), City Center puts you near shops, restaurants, banks and stores. There are both new and old developments with one-bedroom units here.
  • Platte Valley: You'll find some one-bedroom apartments near this southeast area of town. Living here puts you close to Platte Valley Medical Center, Prairie Center Shopping Center and Barr Lake State Park.
  • Carmichael Park: The area around this park offers quick access to schools, eateries, farmers markets and more.

Living the Good Life in Brighton

Sure, if you feel like it, you could go into Denver and explore sights like the Denver Art Museum and have a night out in the LoDo District. You can even go trek in the Rockies. But there's plenty to do in Brighton, too.

On any given day, you can have a few drinks at Copper Rail Bar and Grill, kayak on Barr Lake, relax at Benedict Park and more. Yes, Brighton knows how to show you a good time.

Making that Cash in Brighton

Those that live in Brighton find employment in a wide range of industries, from manufacturing and health care to tourism and retail. Obviously, since you're within the thriving Denver metro region, you have access to all the career opportunities here. Go out and see if you can't land the dream job.

If you already have a job in Denver or a nearby area, know you can take express public transit into Denver or buses to surrounding areas. You can also connect to the light rail system, which is super convenient for getting around town.

