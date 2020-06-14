61 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO

Have you ever been swept off your feet? When you arrive in Brighton, you definitely will be. Founded in the 1870s, Brighton was originally a farming community and railroad depot. Located just over 20 miles northwest of Denver, the city has now grown into a bustling suburb area that still retains its old-town charm. Come to Brighton, by train preferably, and greet your new home.

Renting a Home in Brighton

Instead of getting all fancy with words, we'll get right to it. If you're in the market for a one-bedroom rental home in Brighton, here are a few things to know:

Brighton physically covers 17.2 square miles, which is enough space to allow for growth.

Of all the housing units in Brighton, 16.3% are one-bedroom homes. This is relatively high and signifies that you'll have ample choices.

Brighton's population has been surging (it's at 37,585 people and counting). This is a testament to the town's popularity.

On top of that, you have more good news: 42.7% of the city's housing units are renter-occupied. So, even as more folks flock to this wonderful slice of paradise by the Rockies, you can still find a one-bedroom home that suits your needs. One-bedroom apartments in Brighton are typically in multi-family units and apartment buildings.

Now, let's talk about what you'll pay for a one-bedroom home in Brighton:

Low end : $800-$950

: $800-$950 Middle range : $950-$1,200

: $950-$1,200 High end: $1,200+

In comparison to other areas of the Denver metro region, these prices are about average. Of course, what you'll pay depends on the home's location, quality and amenities.

In general, one-bedroom homes in Brighton suit everyone from retirees looking to downsize to young professionals searching for a reasonably sized home. Know that you get more space with these units than you do in downtown Denver.

Note: Brighton isn't a small place in terms of size. So, you may want to narrow your search before you begin. Some neighborhoods to look in include:

City Center : Right by Canam Highway (U.S. Route 85), City Center puts you near shops, restaurants, banks and stores. There are both new and old developments with one-bedroom units here.

: Right by Canam Highway (U.S. Route 85), City Center puts you near shops, restaurants, banks and stores. There are both new and old developments with one-bedroom units here. Platte Valley : You'll find some one-bedroom apartments near this southeast area of town. Living here puts you close to Platte Valley Medical Center, Prairie Center Shopping Center and Barr Lake State Park.

: You'll find some one-bedroom apartments near this southeast area of town. Living here puts you close to Platte Valley Medical Center, Prairie Center Shopping Center and Barr Lake State Park. Carmichael Park: The area around this park offers quick access to schools, eateries, farmers markets and more.

Living the Good Life in Brighton

Sure, if you feel like it, you could go into Denver and explore sights like the Denver Art Museum and have a night out in the LoDo District. You can even go trek in the Rockies. But there's plenty to do in Brighton, too.

On any given day, you can have a few drinks at Copper Rail Bar and Grill, kayak on Barr Lake, relax at Benedict Park and more. Yes, Brighton knows how to show you a good time.

Making that Cash in Brighton

Those that live in Brighton find employment in a wide range of industries, from manufacturing and health care to tourism and retail. Obviously, since you're within the thriving Denver metro region, you have access to all the career opportunities here. Go out and see if you can't land the dream job.

If you already have a job in Denver or a nearby area, know you can take express public transit into Denver or buses to surrounding areas. You can also connect to the light rail system, which is super convenient for getting around town.