172 Apartments for rent in Golden, CO with garage

Miles away from normal city life, this little mountain town has a certain charm to it. The people are fun and friendly, the cityscape has that old-western feel to it, and the local renter's market is full of places any modern-day homesteader would be happy to call home. Read on to learn all you need to know about living and renting out "Where the West Lives”.

Life in the old west was pretty wild. Did we say was? We meant is. Grab a tube and ride the rapids of Clear Creek. Stroll through the old streets of downtown. Put on your hiking boots and explore the backcountry trails of Golden Gate Canyon State Park. Jump off of Lookout Mountain and hang-glide over treacherous terrain. You will see that things are still undeniably, delightfully wild, with a mix of Buffalo Bill-style adventure and modern thrill-seeker insanity. Then, if you're still up for it, take a drive around town and see all the different kinds of neighborhoods Golden has to offer.

Old downtown is tucked in between the North and South Table Mountains, with lots of charming old houses, little cottages, and small apartment buildings. The newer parts are spread around the outskirts. The northern section is a very 'burby style of family-friendly living. And, the southeastern section has lots of upscale apartments to choose from. Rental rates range from $400 to over $3,000, giving local renters a whole world of options. In the $400 - $600 range are tiny apartments in old houses and little brick buildings. In the $600 - $800 range, you’ll see lots of different styles of apartment buildings with all kinds of different amenities. For about a grand, you can rent a luxury apartment, a small rental home, or a nice-sized duplex. And finally in the $1,000 - $3,000 range, there are some of the most coveted townhouses and rental homes around, most of which come with lots of space and fantastic mountain views.

Wondering what types of amenities you will see around these parts? Well, there are rental properties on the cheap with just the most basic of amenities. However, if you're looking for luxury, there are plenty of places with long lists of amenities to choose from. Those in need of a swimming pool, hot tub, or fitness center won't have to look far. There are also places with extra-convenient amenities for parents, such as on-site laundry facilities, on-site daycare, and even a preschool. You will find plenty of other extras here as well, such as tennis courts and volleyball courts, clubhouses, and pet playgrounds. If you're an amenity-minded renter, be sure to check out all the different options local rental properties have to offer.

In need of a pet-friendly pad? You will have no problem with that here. Cat and dog-friendly apartments, rental homes, and other property rentals are extremely easy to find. Dog owners will see lots of places with nice, big yards and/or pet parks to let Fido run around to his heart's content. The Lions Club park is a popular watering hole for people and pets alike. And, the endless outdoors means endless adventures for you and your best-furry-friend in the world. Pet fees are pretty reasonable, too. You can expect to pay a $150 - $200 pet deposit as well as a $150 - $200 non-refundable pet fee.

Life just doesn't get any better than right here in Golden, Colorado. So, pack up your things and get down here! It's home-hunting season!

