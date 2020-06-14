Apartment List
172 Apartments for rent in Golden, CO with garage

Golden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Denver West
19 Units Available
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,759
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Sixth Avenue West
30 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Golden Proper
2 Units Available
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Golden Proper
3 Units Available
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.
10 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,729
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.

Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1919 Ford St
1919 Ford Street, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Brand New 3-Bedroom Townhouse in Downtown Golden - Property Id: 297384 Beautiful 3-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Golden. Be the first to live in this unbelievably located property.

East Old Golden Road
1 Unit Available
15683 W. 1st Drive
15683 West 1st Drive, Golden, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
2288 sqft
$850 Signing Bonus Hardwood floors, newer kitchen cabinets, patio with hot tub, fenced back yard, second kitchen in basement This is an attractive home in a great location next to Green Mountain.

Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403
1275 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1597 sqft
Luxurious Loft In Downtown Golden - This marvelous and rare two-bedroom + office, fourth floor, west facing loft is one that cannot be missed! Located in the heart of downtown Golden, this loft resides in a private and secure-entry building with
Results within 1 mile of Golden

Ashwood
1 Unit Available
730 Devinney Street
730 Devinney Street, East Pleasant View, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2520 sqft
730 Devinney Street Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Golden! Coming Soon! - 5 BED / 3 BATH - 730 DEVINNEY STREET GOLDEN. CO. 80401 $3,100.00 PLUS ALL SEPARATE UTILITIES. BEAUTIFUL HOME! MUST SEE! GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PARKING.
Results within 5 miles of Golden
Applewood
13 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,038
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
$
Union Square
42 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,284
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
$
Fruitdale
16 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,076
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,552
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Denver West
44 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,338
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
$
Union Square
14 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.

Creighton
1 Unit Available
165 Garland Street
165 Garland Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1074 sqft
*Please watch the video tour on our website!* *Scheduling showings and filling out applications must be completed through our company website - not Zillow.

Glennon Heights
1 Unit Available
430 South Miller Street
430 South Miller Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher garbage disposal, and granite counter tops.

Glennon Heights
1 Unit Available
906 S. Robb Way
906 South Robb Way, Lakewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
906 S. Robb Way Available 07/01/20 Large Single Family Home in Beautiful Green Mountian - This huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level home features an upstairs "master" with multiple closets and opens onto large balcony.

Kendrick Lake
1 Unit Available
Kendrick Lake Quads
1829 South Lee Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Available 08/07/20 This townhome is nestled in the heart of Lakewood! Private and quiet setting with washer/dryer included, walk-out patio, and an attached over-sized garage.

Green Mountain
1 Unit Available
2931 S. DeFrame Way
2931 South Deframe Way, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1526 sqft
2931 S. DeFrame Way Available 07/06/20 Spacious Home with Large Yard, Central AC and Two Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
City Guide for Golden, CO

Miles away from normal city life, this little mountain town has a certain charm to it. The people are fun and friendly, the cityscape has that old-western feel to it, and the local renter's market is full of places any modern-day homesteader would be happy to call home. Read on to learn all you need to know about living and renting out "Where the West Lives”.

Having trouble with Craigslist Golden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Life in the old west was pretty wild. Did we say was? We meant is. Grab a tube and ride the rapids of Clear Creek. Stroll through the old streets of downtown. Put on your hiking boots and explore the backcountry trails of Golden Gate Canyon State Park. Jump off of Lookout Mountain and hang-glide over treacherous terrain. You will see that things are still undeniably, delightfully wild, with a mix of Buffalo Bill-style adventure and modern thrill-seeker insanity. Then, if you're still up for it, take a drive around town and see all the different kinds of neighborhoods Golden has to offer.

Old downtown is tucked in between the North and South Table Mountains, with lots of charming old houses, little cottages, and small apartment buildings. The newer parts are spread around the outskirts. The northern section is a very 'burby style of family-friendly living. And, the southeastern section has lots of upscale apartments to choose from. Rental rates range from $400 to over $3,000, giving local renters a whole world of options. In the $400 - $600 range are tiny apartments in old houses and little brick buildings. In the $600 - $800 range, you’ll see lots of different styles of apartment buildings with all kinds of different amenities. For about a grand, you can rent a luxury apartment, a small rental home, or a nice-sized duplex. And finally in the $1,000 - $3,000 range, there are some of the most coveted townhouses and rental homes around, most of which come with lots of space and fantastic mountain views.

Wondering what types of amenities you will see around these parts? Well, there are rental properties on the cheap with just the most basic of amenities. However, if you're looking for luxury, there are plenty of places with long lists of amenities to choose from. Those in need of a swimming pool, hot tub, or fitness center won't have to look far. There are also places with extra-convenient amenities for parents, such as on-site laundry facilities, on-site daycare, and even a preschool. You will find plenty of other extras here as well, such as tennis courts and volleyball courts, clubhouses, and pet playgrounds. If you're an amenity-minded renter, be sure to check out all the different options local rental properties have to offer.

In need of a pet-friendly pad? You will have no problem with that here. Cat and dog-friendly apartments, rental homes, and other property rentals are extremely easy to find. Dog owners will see lots of places with nice, big yards and/or pet parks to let Fido run around to his heart's content. The Lions Club park is a popular watering hole for people and pets alike. And, the endless outdoors means endless adventures for you and your best-furry-friend in the world. Pet fees are pretty reasonable, too. You can expect to pay a $150 - $200 pet deposit as well as a $150 - $200 non-refundable pet fee.

Life just doesn't get any better than right here in Golden, Colorado. So, pack up your things and get down here! It's home-hunting season!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Golden, CO

Golden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

