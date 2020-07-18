All apartments in Boulder
565 Manhattan Drive, #204
565 Manhattan Drive, #204

565 Manhattan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

565 Manhattan Drive, Boulder, CO 80303
Keewaydin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
565 Manhattan Drive, #204 Available 08/01/20 Immaculate 2B/2B East Boulder Condo - This immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath top floor, end unit condo has mountain views.
The kitchen has been recently remodeled with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. The bathrooms have also been remodeled, and the unit boasts newer carpet and paint, a gas fireplace, and a full size washer/dryer. It comes with a detached 1 car garage (oversized) with extra storage.
It's in a great central location with easy access to Manhattan Middle School, Eisenhower Elementary, the East Boulder Rec. Center, bike paths, parks, highway 36, bus routes, shopping, restaurants, and more.
The HOA includes an outdoor pool and hot tub, trash/recycling, and snow removal. No pets (HOA regulation) and NO SMOKING.

For more information please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4167295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 have any available units?
565 Manhattan Drive, #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 have?
Some of 565 Manhattan Drive, #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 currently offering any rent specials?
565 Manhattan Drive, #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 pet-friendly?
No, 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 offer parking?
Yes, 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 offers parking.
Does 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 have a pool?
Yes, 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 has a pool.
Does 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 have accessible units?
No, 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 565 Manhattan Drive, #204 has units with air conditioning.
