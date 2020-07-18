Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

565 Manhattan Drive, #204 Available 08/01/20 Immaculate 2B/2B East Boulder Condo - This immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath top floor, end unit condo has mountain views.

The kitchen has been recently remodeled with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. The bathrooms have also been remodeled, and the unit boasts newer carpet and paint, a gas fireplace, and a full size washer/dryer. It comes with a detached 1 car garage (oversized) with extra storage.

It's in a great central location with easy access to Manhattan Middle School, Eisenhower Elementary, the East Boulder Rec. Center, bike paths, parks, highway 36, bus routes, shopping, restaurants, and more.

The HOA includes an outdoor pool and hot tub, trash/recycling, and snow removal. No pets (HOA regulation) and NO SMOKING.



For more information please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4167295)