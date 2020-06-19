Amenities

340 43rd Street Available 07/07/20 Ranch Style Home for Rent in South Boulder with a 2-car Garage - Come and see this south Boulder ranch style home. There are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a detached 2 car garage and a bonus family room. This home also comes with a partially fenced backyard with a raised garden bed ready to plant. Close to bike trails, the Table Mesa shopping center and CU Boulder you will have restaurants, coffee shops, grocery shopping and campus all within a short bike ride. Owner will be repainting the interior of the home in neutral colors between the current tenants moving out and new tenants moving in. This property is available for lease starting on July 7.



RHL2015-00806 | No more than 3 unrelated occupants



No Pets Allowed



