Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

340 43rd Street

340 South 43rd Street · (303) 545-6000
Location

340 South 43rd Street, Boulder, CO 80305
Martin Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 340 43rd Street · Avail. Jul 7

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
coffee bar
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
340 43rd Street Available 07/07/20 Ranch Style Home for Rent in South Boulder with a 2-car Garage - Come and see this south Boulder ranch style home. There are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a detached 2 car garage and a bonus family room. This home also comes with a partially fenced backyard with a raised garden bed ready to plant. Close to bike trails, the Table Mesa shopping center and CU Boulder you will have restaurants, coffee shops, grocery shopping and campus all within a short bike ride. Owner will be repainting the interior of the home in neutral colors between the current tenants moving out and new tenants moving in. This property is available for lease starting on July 7.

RHL2015-00806 | No more than 3 unrelated occupants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 43rd Street have any available units?
340 43rd Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 340 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 340 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 340 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 340 43rd Street does offer parking.
Does 340 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 340 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 340 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 340 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 43rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 43rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
