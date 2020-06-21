Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool sauna tennis court

3120 Corona Trail #L-202 Available 08/07/20 NO SHOWINGS: Large 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo In a Great North Boulder Location. Great Amenities. - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS!



VIDEO COMING SOON.



AVAILABLE August 7th at the earliest!



Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties and we will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.



3 bed 2 bath condo in a great North Boulder location with some mountain views, easy access to Foothills Parkway, US 36, and walking distance to all your shopping needs. This condo has an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, an open and expanded kitchen stocked with stainless steel appliances, a private balcony with mountain views, a master bedroom with an ensuite, 2 other good sized bedrooms all with carpet, and another full updated bathroom.



There is secure entry to the building and the condo comes with a reserved underground parking space, extra storage, and access to the clubhouse which includes a year round heated indoor pool, sauna, fitness center, outdoor rec area and tennis courts.



Water Sewer Trash is included in rent. Washer/dryer in unit and coin operated washer/dryer on site. There is one wall AC unit in the small bedroom.



Sorry no dogs per HOA.



