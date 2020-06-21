All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3120 Corona Trail #L-202

3120 Corona Trail · (303) 563-4105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3120 Corona Trail, Boulder, CO 80301
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
3120 Corona Trail #L-202 Available 08/07/20 NO SHOWINGS: Large 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo In a Great North Boulder Location. Great Amenities. - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS!

VIDEO COMING SOON.

AVAILABLE August 7th at the earliest!

Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties and we will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.

3 bed 2 bath condo in a great North Boulder location with some mountain views, easy access to Foothills Parkway, US 36, and walking distance to all your shopping needs. This condo has an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, an open and expanded kitchen stocked with stainless steel appliances, a private balcony with mountain views, a master bedroom with an ensuite, 2 other good sized bedrooms all with carpet, and another full updated bathroom.

There is secure entry to the building and the condo comes with a reserved underground parking space, extra storage, and access to the clubhouse which includes a year round heated indoor pool, sauna, fitness center, outdoor rec area and tennis courts.

Water Sewer Trash is included in rent. Washer/dryer in unit and coin operated washer/dryer on site. There is one wall AC unit in the small bedroom.

Sorry no dogs per HOA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2375189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 have any available units?
3120 Corona Trail #L-202 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 have?
Some of 3120 Corona Trail #L-202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Corona Trail #L-202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 offer parking?
Yes, 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 does offer parking.
Does 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 have a pool?
Yes, 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 has a pool.
Does 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 have accessible units?
No, 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3120 Corona Trail #L-202 has units with air conditioning.
