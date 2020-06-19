All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2711 Mapleton Ave. #9

2711 Mapleton Avenue · (303) 442-7773
Location

2711 Mapleton Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 433 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 Available 08/03/20 Condo with Balcony and Lush Grounds -
Balcony has southern exposure and is off the living room (fireplace) with sliding door. Pocket door separated bedroom. Bedroom is to the right off the living room. Kitchen opens to the living room, large closet on outside wall between kitchen and living room. Mapleton Court HOA; Laundry Room on Site.

NO Pets; Non Student

RHL-0004381 Occupancy 1

Utilities- Gas included in flat rate of $30 per month;
Electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate

Lease dates 8/3/2020-7/28/2021

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE2305462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 have any available units?
2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 have?
Some of 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 pet-friendly?
No, 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 offer parking?
No, 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 does not offer parking.
Does 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 have a pool?
No, 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 have accessible units?
No, 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 does not have units with air conditioning.

