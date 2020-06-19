Amenities

2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 Available 08/03/20 Condo with Balcony and Lush Grounds -

Balcony has southern exposure and is off the living room (fireplace) with sliding door. Pocket door separated bedroom. Bedroom is to the right off the living room. Kitchen opens to the living room, large closet on outside wall between kitchen and living room. Mapleton Court HOA; Laundry Room on Site.



NO Pets; Non Student



RHL-0004381 Occupancy 1



Utilities- Gas included in flat rate of $30 per month;

Electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate



Lease dates 8/3/2020-7/28/2021



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage's are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



